Jimmie Allen's 1-Month-Old Daughter STOPPED Breathing After Hospital 'Turned' Them 'Away'!

Jimmie Allen’s baby girl is having a very tough time after being rushed to the hospital earlier this week!

Just one day after the country crooner’s wife Alexis took to her Instagram Story to announce their two kids together were sick — the couple shares 5-week-old Zara and 1-year-old Naomi, while Jimmie is also the father to 7-year-old Aadyn from a former relationship — things took a drastic turn for the worse on Tuesday.

According to the Dancing with the Stars contestant’s IG, his youngest daughter was having trouble breathing, enough so that she needed emergency medical care, but when the family arrived at the hospital, doctors were “lazy” and didn’t check her out properly.

Upset by the scary ordeal and lack of attention, the 36-year-old wrote on the ‘gram:

“Attention Doctors, if the parent of your one-month-old patient tells you the child [is] having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check her heart rate and temperature [and] send them home, find another career.”

Soon after leaving the first hospital, Zara’s symptoms worsened and she stopped breathing! The Good Times Roll singer noted the newborn “lost color” causing the family to seek an ambulance’s help. The EMTs that arrived handled the situation better, according to the worried father, who added:

“Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color, stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital. Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara’s color. She can breath [sic] again. Gonna be a rough night.”

It’s unclear what illness Z might be fighting at this point. Her parents have not shared an update yet on her condition. We just hope the doctors she’s with now are taking care of her, considering Alexis faced an uphill battle the day before trying to get Zara seen for the same concerning health issues.

On her IG, she backed up Jimmie’s claims, rehashing her experience being “turned away” from a hospital with ababy, saying:

“Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2 a.m. Basically if your child isn’t blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That’s been my last 24 hours.”

The momma continued:

“Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she’s really OK –10 min in and outs. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening.”

We get that hospitals are dealing with a lot from the pandemic, but Alexis and Jimmie’s experience trying to get care for their newborn this week sounds so horrible! Thankfully, they were able to get medical attention in time, but it certainly shouldn’t have taken so long.

We will be sending positive vibes Zara’s way as she recovers from this sickness. And same with Naomi!

[Image via WENN/MEGA & Jimmie Allen/Instagram]