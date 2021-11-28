Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Blasts ‘F**king Sick’ Rumors Claiming She Faked Her Pregnancy

Christine Quinn won’t stand for the rumors being spread about her journey to motherhood!

The 33-year-old Selling Sunset star, who has well documented her pregnancy on social media and season 4 of the reality series, slammed an online commentator for suggesting that she was never pregnant. Jumping on Instagram Stories Saturday, Christine posted a since-deleted screenshot of a direct message she received from an anonymous social media user. According to Us Weekly, it read:

“Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

WTF?! The real estate agent quickly clapped back at the accusation, responding:

“K y’all are beyond f**king sick.”

Related: Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Ex Justin Hartley & Difficult Divorce In New Selling Sunset Clips

Christine then spoke out on Twitter about the “hurtful” claim, saying:

“For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful.”

One follower then commented on the tweet:

“You can post a picture of giving birth and these conspiracy people still won’t believe you. Kinda of sick.”

To which the Texas native replied:

“Hahq [sic] so true babe.”

As fans know, Christine and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child together, a son named Christian Georges Dumontet, back in May. During the new season of Selling Sunset, she recalled her birth story, in which she and her baby almost died, to her fellow Oppenheim agents Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith, recalling:

“He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him. They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is, ‘Emergency C-section. Let’s go, let’s go!’ [Christian] was absolutely freaking out. … My heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down, and then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.’ He was like, ‘Both.’”

Cannot even imagine how hard it must have been…

Following the traumatic experience, she opened up to Us Weekly about “not putting any pressure” on her postpartum body, saying:

“Whatever my body went through and what women deal with when they have babies is really crazy. I think your body will never really be the same. My body and my hormones will never be the same, but that’s something I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it. … I was just like, ‘I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I might look ridiculous and swollen, but I don’t care. I had a baby.’ That’s powerful enough!”

It is astonishing that some people would even question her pregnancy — especially after the trauma Christine went through. Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Christine Quinn/Instagram]