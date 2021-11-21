Selena Gomez's Mom Reveals Near-Fatal Battle With Double Pneumonia: 'I Was Told I Had Days To Live'

Selena Gomez‘s mom is opening up about a very difficult and nearly deadly period in her life.

The pop star’s mom took to Instagram late Friday to share as screenshot of an apparent private message she received from an unidentified social media user who offered to help her “lose weight.”

Reacting in response to that, and the overall public criticism and unsolicited advice regarding her recent appearance on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, Mandy Teefey got really real about what she’s been going through lately.

Explaining that she “had days to live” amid a very serious, very scary bout with double pneumonia, the 45-year-old momma wrote about her health scare and Wondermind, her new mental health media company, (below):

“I wasn’t ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me. I just posted a polite offer instead of the name calling. But, I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out. I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection.”

OMG! So scary.

She continued on:

“I never gave up on myself or Wondermind coming to reality. I had zero business to be at a photo shoot. So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks. I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It’s a miracle I am here and could care less if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone.”

Here’s the full post (below):

Geez.

That is REALLY intense.

Fans came through with their love and support throughout in the comments section:

“i hope u are better and i adore you! you looked stunning in the photoshoot and no one should tell you otherwise. thank you for sharing, wish you the best” “F**k the people who think they have a right to comment on someone else’s appearance. You are beautiful inside and out. So happy you’re doing well and are healthy” “You look amazing! Ignore the haters! They are part of the reason so many people struggle with mental health issues. So many people trying to tear others down instead of lifting them up.” “Shame on them. What happened to compassion and common sense. We celebrate your recovery with you. That is all that matters.”

Amen!

We’re just so glad she is OK now.

And that she lived and recovered to tell her story and thrive in the future!

