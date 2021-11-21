Whitney Port Shares Touching Personal Update Days After Revealing Miscarriage

Days after tragically revealing that she’d suffered a miscarriage, The Hills alum Whitney Port is back on social media giving fans a touching update about her recovery process and current mental state.

The 36-year-old reality TV alum kept it simple while taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, revealing that her mindset at this point was refreshingly straightforward even as she grieves the tragic loss of a pregnancy.

Sharing a photo of herself in a makeup-free mirror selfie, while wearing a navy sweatshirt and some simple jeans, the reality star delivered a candid message about how her day had been going following the sad update earlier this week:

“One day at a time.”

Amen! Easier said than done, but certainly the tactic to take with difficult situations like this.

As you can see (below), Tim Rosenman‘s wife also outlined some the self-care that she was practicing in her life right now, too:

Resilient!

Of course, we’ve previously reported on how Port and Rosenman sadly revealed the unhealthy pregnancy in a series of social media updates to fans over the last few days.

It all started on YouTube, where the duo explained that their latest visit to the doctor earlier this week was sadly cut short when the doctor “didn’t hear a heartbeat.”

Whitney said in the video:

“I went today for the eight [week] and four day ultrasound, and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat, and then this week there was no heartbeat. … [The doctor] said it’s done — that when I had that ultrasound that … looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin. That was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning.”

She later share more in an Instagram Stories post, explaining to fans:

“I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby. We found out yesterday, I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week. Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s**t any more.”

Port, who shares 4-year-old son Sonny Sanford Rosenman with her husband Tim, has endured pregnancy loss in the past, too.

So sad she had to go through this again now.

We’re hoping and praying that she continues to take things one day at a time to recover emotionally and psychologically from this despair.

