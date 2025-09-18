‘Livid’ Jimmy Kimmel Looking To Get ‘Out Of His Contract’ With ABC & Teaming Up With Stephen Colbert To ‘Fight’ Trump!

Jimmy Kimmel is “absolutely f**king livid” his show was pulled over his Charlie Kirk comments!

As we’ve been covering, ABC put the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on hiatus “indefinitely” on Wednesday night after outrage over comments he made about the right-wing activist’s death and conservatives’ reactions to it.

Jimmy’s yet to comment on the situation — but he’s working hard behind the scenes to figure out a new way for himself to share his thoughts freely… and to get retaliation! Sources told DailyMail.com on Wednesday night that he’s eager to “break his relationship with ABC forever”! Wow!

The insider dished:

“Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract.”

The source added:

“This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever.”

He’s also already planning to appear as a guest on his pal Stephen Colbert‘s talk show before it shuts down next year following its cancellation. And now united in this mess, the comedians are “looking to do something together to fight” back against President Donald Trump and his administration:

“They both don’t want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all, and this has lit an extreme fire under Jimmy’s ass to continue to tell it like it is and be real to himself.”

The confidant added that the host “didn’t even say anything that bad” about the shooting — though, even if he did, the source feels it should’ve been protected by the First Amendment and freedom of speech. Because it wasn’t, the 57-year-old wants to take a stand:

“Jimmy said he’s going to fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent. He can’t make a comment about Charlie Kirk?”

The source argued:

“This is persecution, and Jimmy isn’t going to stand for it. And he has a lot of friends who are going to cause problems if suddenly he doesn’t have a show.”

The confidant claimed he’ll get his Hollywood friends to “stop doing ABC shows” in retaliation — including The View! He’s really ready to fight this! OMG!

FWIW, Jimmy’s been outspoken in support of Stephen after his show was canceled following comments made about Trump. At that time, The Celebrity Apprentice alum claimed Jimmy was “next” to be axed, and now he is encouraging NBC to do the same for Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

