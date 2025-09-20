Jimmy Kimmel Staffer Speaks Out About The Moment Of The Show's Suspension, And...

Another Jimmy Kimmel staffer is coming out anonymously about the late-night show’s shocking suspension.

As we reported on Friday, one unidentified staffer has already come forward to speak about being left in limbo after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off the air earlier this week following the longtime late-night host’s comments about the murder of conservative political pundit Charlie Kirk.

Now, a second staffer is speaking out. They, too, chose to talk without relaying their name. But on Friday night, they spoke to People about the situation surrounding the show, the studio, the staff, and all the uncertainty.

The staffer started by saying “there’s been nothing” by way of communication from network higher-ups about what comes next for everyone employed by the show. They explained:

“We don’t know anything. We’re all on standby.”

According to the staffer, the decision to pull the plug came from ABC “shortly before showtime” back on Wednesday after the staff had spent hours preparing for the taping just like always. There was a meeting for all the staff, and it was there where leaders delivered the news about what would be happening.

They said:

“It was very quick and very shocking. It was a big shock to everybody.”

And of course, there was never any warning that it was coming, either. The staffer explained:

“Jimmy and the producers have had to keep this close to the vest.”

The future doesn’t sound great, either. The unnamed staffer said they are trying to remain optimistic, but they fear things could have just come to an end once and for all:

“We’re just hoping that we’re gonna hear something soon and hopefully it’s good. I’m not ready to admit that it’s over.”

Damn…

Thoughts, y’all?

