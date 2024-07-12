Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Goes ALL OUT To Win Karaoke Competition -- In Honor Of Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce Goes ALL OUT In To Win Karaoke Competition – In Honor Of Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce was missing the stage!

The Kansas City Chiefs player put on another entertaining AF performance this week — just not at The Eras Tour this time. Instead, he was at the 2024 American Century Championship festivities on Thursday evening competing in a karaoke competition.

Related: Travis Kelce Reveals JAW-DROPPING Cost Of Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Suite!

The 34-year-old delivered a rousing rendition of Whitesnake‘s Here I Go Again at the South Lake Tahoe, Nevada event. His podcast New HeightsTikTok reposted a clip, joking:

“Nothing beats Travis Kelce’s stage presence”

Truly!

Making his girlfriend Taylor Swift proud, the tight end accepted a trophy for winning the competition, saying through fake tears:

“Taylor, this is for you!”

LMFAO!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

@newheightshow

Nothing beats @Travis Kelce’s stage presence

♬ original sound – New Heights

@createwithjessica

Aw Tay, this man loves you so much! ♥️???? I’m so happy they found each other. #taylorswift #tayvis #endgame #tstheerastourontıktok #taylorsversion #taylornation #traviskelce #traviskelcetaylorswift

♬ original sound – Jessica A.

Incredible!

Reacting to the hilarious performance, fans joked online:

“‘hey tay, i think im ready to do sing a verse of blank space for your next show'”

“It’s giving ‘Put me in Tay, I’m ready’

“honestly the funniest part of this is that I don’t think Travis is drunk at all, that’s just him being a silly goofy guy”

“In cargo shorts, what a power move”

“One taste of the stage and now.. A star is born!”

Hah! Love it!

Reactions?? Do you think Killatrav killed it? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/The Pivot Podcast/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 12, 2024 11:04am PDT

Share This