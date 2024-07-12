Travis Kelce Goes ALL OUT To Win Karaoke Competition -- In Honor Of Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce was missing the stage!
The Kansas City Chiefs player put on another entertaining AF performance this week — just not at The Eras Tour this time. Instead, he was at the 2024 American Century Championship festivities on Thursday evening competing in a karaoke competition.
The 34-year-old delivered a rousing rendition of Whitesnake‘s Here I Go Again at the South Lake Tahoe, Nevada event. His podcast New Heights‘ TikTok reposted a clip, joking:
“Nothing beats Travis Kelce’s stage presence”
Truly!
Making his girlfriend Taylor Swift proud, the tight end accepted a trophy for winning the competition, saying through fake tears:
“Taylor, this is for you!”
LMFAO!!
Ch-ch-check it out (below):
@newheightshow
Nothing beats @Travis Kelce’s stage presence
@createwithjessica
Aw Tay, this man loves you so much! ♥️???? I’m so happy they found each other. #taylorswift #tayvis #endgame #tstheerastourontıktok #taylorsversion #taylornation #traviskelce #traviskelcetaylorswift
Incredible!
Reacting to the hilarious performance, fans joked online:
“‘hey tay, i think im ready to do sing a verse of blank space for your next show'”
“It’s giving ‘Put me in Tay, I’m ready’ ”
“honestly the funniest part of this is that I don’t think Travis is drunk at all, that’s just him being a silly goofy guy”
“In cargo shorts, what a power move”
“One taste of the stage and now.. A star is born!”
Hah! Love it!
Reactions?? Do you think Killatrav killed it? Let us know (below)!
