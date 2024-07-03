Travis Kelce Reveals Eras Tour Cameo Was His Idea -- And This Is What He Was MOST Nervous About While Joining Taylor Swift On Stage!

Travis Kelce had the time of his life joining Taylor Swift on stage at her third London show of the Eras Tour!

On Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about his surprise cameo during the concert by revealing that he was the one who originally suggested taking part in the show! Talking to his brother Jason Kelce, he dished:

“I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?’ She started laughing and was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ And I was like, ‘What?! I would love to do that. I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'”

LOVE that he was the one to suggest this! So cute!

The 34-year-old ultimately appeared during the transition into The Tortured Poets Department section, which the football player called the “perfect” and “safest” part of the concert for him to join in on. He reflected:

“It’s such a fun, playful part of the show. It was the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there and just be a ham and have some fun, not only with her, [the backup dancers], but the crowd, and really get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome … I had an absolute blast.”

Noting that he felt “tiny” on the big stadium stage, Travis also shared that he modeled his dance moves off of Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber. He also sarcastically said that it’s “very unlike” him to “be a ham” and that he felt super confidant alongside his girlfriend and her dancers, noting:

“I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage.”

Jason then teased that “you could do some wrong” on stage, which caused the Super Bowl champ to reveal his biggest fear:

“The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this damn couch.’ The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'”

LOLz! Comparing it to something football coach Eric Bieniemy used to say, he added:

“Coach Bieniemy always used to say, ‘That ball has our dreams, goals, and aspirations. You do not drop that ball.'”

If it wasn’t already obvious, Trav had nothing to worry about because not only did he not drop the pop star, but he made her so proud. He gushed:

“I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that matters.”

Awww!!

Oh, and this may not be his last time getting on that stage! The future game show host suggested:

“Who knows? Might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”

Do you think he’d take on the same role OR make cameos in different eras?? We’d be down for anything! FWIW, Travis said he’s “seen the show so many times at this point that [he’ll] find himself in the crowd just, like, doing the choreography.” So, it seems like he’d be ready for whatever!

It all started with a friendship bracelet and a dream! Hah! It’s so adorable to hear him talk about this sweet moment so happily! Ch-ch-check out the full podcast (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

