Joe Biden

Fashion Icon Bernie! Leslie Knope! Hunger Games! All The Best Joe Biden Inauguration Memes!

Joe Biden Inauguration Memes Twitter Bernie Sanders Leslie Knope

“With unity, we can do great things.”

It was with these words that Joe Biden began his presidency during his Inauguration speech. And the message also applies to the internet — if you consider hilarious memes to be great. Which we do!

Yes, as the majority of the country celebrated the end of a long national nightmare, we were giddy enough to laugh at anything, but even if we weren’t these tweets are GOLD! Ch-ch-check out the best (below)!

First, there was Bernie Sanders, fashion icon…

Speaking of fashion tweets…

Oh, and about Jennifer Lopez

Then there were the tweets thinking of Leslie Knope, the hard-working civil servant Amy Poehler played in Parks and Recreation — who was totally into into Joe Biden.

Even the Parks and Rec official account got in on the fun!

And then there were the rest of the wacky posts…

As is sometimes the case, the day’s funniest tweet was an unintentionally hilarious one. It was this news story about the reality of the protests in favor of Trump after all that scary buildup…

Well, have a good life, guy.

[Image via NBC News/Parks And Recreation/C-SPAN/Summit/YouTube.]

Jan 20, 2021 16:06pm PDT

