Fashion Icon Bernie! Leslie Knope! Hunger Games! All The Best Joe Biden Inauguration Memes!

“With unity, we can do great things.”

It was with these words that Joe Biden began his presidency during his Inauguration speech. And the message also applies to the internet — if you consider hilarious memes to be great. Which we do!

Yes, as the majority of the country celebrated the end of a long national nightmare, we were giddy enough to laugh at anything, but even if we weren’t these tweets are GOLD! Ch-ch-check out the best (below)!

First, there was Bernie Sanders, fashion icon…

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

I wanna be Michelle Obama but I know I’m a Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/eHNgvEzAW6 — keesh (@keshiaerica) January 20, 2021

Every US inauguration gets the fashion icon it deserves. pic.twitter.com/VZE4mKUw6R — Rahawa Haile (@RahawaHaile) January 20, 2021

Speaking of fashion tweets…

Hair, LAID. Waist, CINCHED. Fit, BIG DRIP – my forever First Lady did not come to play. pic.twitter.com/idLpj44g2h — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) January 20, 2021

Gaga at the Inauguration (2021) pic.twitter.com/PGXTF8Ylfr — Partna ˣ (@onlychloexhalle) January 20, 2021

TOP TIER coat game at this Inauguration ???? #BidenHarrisInauguration pic.twitter.com/iDRJKJZseD — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2021

lol somebody rockin $2000 air jordan 1 dior’s at the inauguration— a flex pic.twitter.com/bAzwan0XNE — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6 — Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021

Oh, and about Jennifer Lopez…

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” ???? pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

when you introduce people over email and they don't move you to BCC pic.twitter.com/I64ofDTX58 — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) January 20, 2021

Then there were the tweets thinking of Leslie Knope, the hard-working civil servant Amy Poehler played in Parks and Recreation — who was totally into into Joe Biden.

My one wish is for Amy Poehler to reprise her role as Leslie Knope to react to today's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/GX58Ls6Od6 — Natalia Navarro (@NataliaVNavarro) January 20, 2021

BREAKING : blonde woman, identified as Leslie Knope, faints at joe bidens inauguration pic.twitter.com/8n1IpfSWjB — ally (@smaIIestpark) January 20, 2021

Today we are all Leslie Knope. pic.twitter.com/ptarUSoDMN — WaffleVision aka The Geeky Waffle (@Geeky_Waffle) January 20, 2021

Even the Parks and Rec official account got in on the fun!

Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking! pic.twitter.com/kqI0p0gOZG — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) January 20, 2021

And then there were the rest of the wacky posts…

gonna need my oscar for this one pic.twitter.com/A3apJPayqk — nope (@LilNasX) January 20, 2021

what do they do after the inauguration do they go straight to work or do they like go out to Cheesecake Factory or something — ✞ (@GUNNERSELLWHITE) January 20, 2021

A unique reaction to Mike Pence's presence by Ella Emhoff @CNN @CNNPolitics pic.twitter.com/VE2WRc6x8W — amanda the good witch (@sloppymenace) January 20, 2021

As is sometimes the case, the day’s funniest tweet was an unintentionally hilarious one. It was this news story about the reality of the protests in favor of Trump after all that scary buildup…

New York man holding a Trump banner objects to the inauguration of President Biden outside the New York state Capitol in Albany. ???? Hans Pennink / AP pic.twitter.com/BrjnYK0jzZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

Well, have a good life, guy.

