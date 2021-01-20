OMG Trump's Farewell Song Playlist Is HYSTERICAL!

Obviously after four years of dread-inducing policies, and this last year of literally deadly choices during the pandemic, the exit of Donald Trump from the White House is a cause for celebration.

What songs are YOU listening to? Something to dance to? Maybe you just want scream and shout? Maybe a soft ballad to help you sit and cry in quiet relief??

Video: J.Lo, Lady GaGa, & All The Other Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Well, Trump has his own playlist for the occasion — and frankly it’s kind of hilarious.

As he boarded Marine One for the last time on Wednesday, a series of songs played, reportedly so loudly they drowned out reporters trying to cover the momentous occasion on live TV.

First off, there’s his go-to tracks from the campaign trail like Macho Man and YMCA. The latter in particular seems to be Trump’s fave, as he is just always doing that same little dance to it.

We’ll be honest, it’s more pep in his step than we thought he was capable of, though that’s not saying much.

As always, seeing a man who has treated the LGBT community so harshly get down to the Village People, the gayest act in Top 40 history, is both infuriating and guffaw-inducing at once. Those were paired with the disco hit Gloria by Laura Branigan.

Speaking of flamboyance, Trump also opted for the Elton John song Funeral For A Friend, a joyous dirge that actually perfectly captured all our elation at seeing the death of this disgusting administration.

Then there was My Way, the Frank Sinatra song beloved by people who don’t believe in apologizing. Innerestingly, Sinatra reportedly HATED Trump back when he only knew him as a tacky real estate mogul — he was ahead of the curve on that one.

The most egregious of Trump’s cognitive dissonance playlist was Fortunate Son, the classic rock protest song that blasts folks born with “silver spoon in hand” who demand everything from the poor, including going to war for them. Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty infamously filed a cease and desist order to get Trump to stop playing the song at events, writing:

“I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues. The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song.”

Obviously Trump didn’t stop using the song, which for anyone else might cause legal problems. But hey, if the DOJ can’t pursue obstruction of justice and election fraud against the sitting president, it’s not like they’re going to bend for trademark infringement.

At least it continues to be a self-own every time he plays it, like if Jake Gyllenhaal played ex Taylor Swift‘s We Are Never Getting Back Together at his own party. (OK, that would actually be pretty funny.)

By far the most inexplicable choice was one we don’t think we’ve heard Trump play before: Billie Jean by Michael Jackson. Yes, you read that right. The 1982 hit about a star denying his paternity after a woman comes forward with a kid she’s claiming is his. That’s what Trump picked for his final goodbye. Donald Trump, who in one of his biggest scandals was alleged to have had unprotected sex with a porn star while his wife was at home with their newborn child. Billie Jean. Really.

The choice was so odd, some Twitter users were convinced news networks were playing it over the footage mockingly. But nope, it was really the choice. Billie Jean.

Good song though.

[Image via Rui M Leal/Chris Connor/WENN/Avalon/CNN/YouTube.]