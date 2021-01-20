Trump Reportedly Left A Parting Note For Biden -- And Twitter Has A Field Day Meme-ing It!

After months of refusing to accept the fact he lost the election, Donald Trump reportedly left a note in the Oval Office for President Joe Biden before skipping town to Florida on Wednesday. And, of course, no one could resist meme-ing the hell out of the potential contents inside the personal message.

Trust us, we’re curious about what was written, too!

As if this is a surprise, the former reality TV star left Washington D.C. on Air Force One this morning, skipping the traditional observation of the inauguration of the new Commander-in-Chief, but not before leaving a note.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey broke the news, tweeting:

“POTUS left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval, per White House spokesman.”

In case you didn’t already know, it has been a recent tradition for the US presidents to place a letter for the incoming president in the Oval Office as a sign of respect (something Trumpy hasn’t had all four years of his presidency, but we digress…) and peaceful transfer of power. Former President Barack Obama even left the failed casino owner one, congratulating him on a “remarkable run.” At the time, he wrote:

“Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.”

Obviously, none of that happened. And we do not have time to go into all of the ways Trump has completely failed as a president for last four years. Do a google search.

Anyway, in true social media fashion, users promptly took to Twitter to post theories about what the former president could have possibly written to Joe. And some of them are absolutely HIGHlarious! Ch-ch-check out some of the suggestions (below):

“Please don’t indict me,” (Hint: Trump does face possible legal issues as a private-citizen now) “couldn’t find Barron [Trump] before we left, please take care of him.” “I spent four years looking for it. I put my best men on it. It was a tremendous undertaking. But there is no map on the back of the Declaration of Independence. Don’t waste your time.” “It says: ‘I didn’t steal any silverware. That was mine, I brought it with me. Ask anybody.’ “Never admit your wrong…And always…always…keep a stock of covfefe on hand” “Please don’t change the Netflix password.” “Brah, I inherited a mess, but YOU are inheriting the best situation in history. PS, please don’t have me prosecuted. I was just kidding about election fraud Nd all the insults I hurled your way…as I did about slowing down testing and injecting bleach. Love, Don”

Just because, we’ll share some other fantastic memes! Here are a couple more for you to enjoy (below):

like all his other notes, it says this pic.twitter.com/YNlRus4Hf0 — megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) January 20, 2021

Trump leaves a note ???? for President Biden! #Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Dwa8Gq7eal — Joan of Snark & John McCain’s Thumb (@jlq529) January 20, 2021

"I wish I could attend the Inauguration but I will be working from early in the morning until late in the evening, making many calls and having many meetings." — Sean can't use his middle initial because dipshits (@seanq) January 20, 2021

“I destroyed the upstairs toilet, you've got to jiggle the handle. You have to flush 10, maybe 15 times” https://t.co/KFQQXgqzpM — Anthony Isaacs (@iSpeakComedy) January 20, 2021

Which meme was your favorite? Also, what do U think Trump left in the mysterious note? Let us know in the comments (below)!

