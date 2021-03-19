WHAT?? President Biden's Staffers Are Getting Fired Or Demoted Over Past Marijuana Use!

We were hoping that Joe Biden‘s presidency would usher in an era of smart, common sense, progressive reform — especially after Donald Trump‘s disastrous four years.

But judging by this news, we’re suddenly not quite as optimistic about President Biden delivering on significant reforms aimed at helping younger people and/or people of color. Ugh!!!

Related: Joe Thankfully No Longer Follows Chrissy Teigen On Twitter!

According to media reports out Thursday morning, “several White House staffers” were asked to resign, were let go, and/or were demoted after admitting to having smoked weed in their past.

Not only is that itself a silly thing — canned because you smoked marijuana in the past?! Really?! — but apparently, the staffers had initially been told that past marijuana use wouldn’t be a big deal! Per the report, Biden staffers were subjected to routine background checks in which they had to disclose any past history of pot use; the employees didn’t expect it to be a big deal, though, because they were told it would be “overlooked” by this new administration.

Not even two months into Biden’s term now, and apparently that was all a lie.

Not great, Joe!

According to the new, first reported by the Daily Beast and later published by TMZ and others, the resignations apparently even affected Biden staffers who lived in one of the 14 states in the United States where marijuana use is legal! Those who didn’t resign were either fired, or offered to be placed “in a remote work program.” Seriously? Over some weed?

Come on, man! Heck, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both admitted to smoking weed themselves. Our society has a HUGE problem sending people of color to jail for decades on non-violent weed-related offenses. And as we noted, it’s legal in fourteen states (and D.C.!) already, with more legislation ahead. And now we’re going to play this game?? Granted, yes, marijuana use/possession is still a federal offense. So technically, Biden’s administration has the right to do this. But this reeks of some Jeff Sessions-level bull s**t if you ask us! Come on and join us in the 21st century, Joe…

Related: ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Is Dead-Set On Asking Joe Biden For A Pardon! OK, Buddy…

The White House released a statement about the entire ordeal, keeping mum about the firings themselves but claiming the decision was made for “national security” purposes (below):

“This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”

Nothing like protecting our national security by … ** checks notes ** … letting go some low-level staffers who smoked pot a decade ago. What a waste!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off with YOUR take about this marijuana madness down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Instar/YouTube]