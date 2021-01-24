Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Is STILL Asking For A Pardon -- This Time, From Joe Biden!

Joe Exotic is feeling particularly lucky, apparently, because even with a new President in office he continues to beat the drum on his potential pardon!

According to reports, even though Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — felt “spurned” by Donald Trump not granting him a pardon at the end of the former President’s term earlier this week, he is nevertheless hopeful that the next Prez will deliver!

According to TMZ, the Netflix hit reality show Tiger King’s controversial star is apparently “keeping the faith” that he’ll be granted freedom through a pardon thanks to new President Biden. As you’ll recall, Joe Exotic was sentenced in a federal court to 22 years in prison for his failed murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin, as well as several serious animal rights violations involving the tigers at his Oklahoma-based zoo.

Currently, Exotic is serving out his sentence in a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. He’ll be there for a long, long time unless Biden comes through — and to be honest, there’s no indication the new President will ever do so, considering he has no connection to Exotic’s case and no real political clout to be gained from helping him in that manner.

Still, Exotic is reportedly “optimistic” about the pardon because he’s seen TV specials on Biden and VP Kamala Harris, and their commitment to prison reform and sweeping changes to the criminal justice realm. That, Exotic hopes, will “help clean up the corruption in the DOJ and other agencies,” and in turn, get him his pardon. Uh-huh. Suuuure, pal. Whatever helps you sleep at night!

As for Trump, Joe Exotic reportedly feels “disdain” for the former Prez, according to the media outlet. Apparently, he felt Trump was enough of a”straight-shooter” who “never backed down” and would pardon him because of it, until the U.S. Capitol Building riots on January 6, of all things. It was after that, apparently, that Exotic became miffed that Trump “ended up just hiding out in the White House” after the riots, and never said anything about those that died or otherwise acted like a President should.

Wow. Don’t even really know how to react to that one. But regardless, Joe (Exotic) is now pro-Joe (Biden) and hopes his pardon still might be a possibility one day soon. Guess we’ll see what ends up happening here soon enough, won’t we?!

