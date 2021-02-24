Got A Tip?

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen HILARIOUSLY Forced Joe Biden To Stop Following Her On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Requests That POTUS unfollow her

Chrissy Teigen just gave Joe Biden the cold shoulder. The digital cold shoulder, that is. But she promises it’s not him — it’s all her.

So, first, here are the deets: on the eve of Inauguration Day, the 35-year-old tagged Biden in a tweet that seemed to be more about the sass than an actually serious request. She wrote:

“hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

See what we mean? We’re totally sensing more of a f**k you, Trump than a serious follow request here. Even though the model openly supports the Biden and Harris administration.

In any event, Biden must’ve heard her loud and clear. On January 20, author Gabe Fleisher tagged Teigen in a Twitter post with some really cool news. In the tweet, he pointed out a certain POTUS account under Biden followed a total of 11 people. One of them was her. She freaked out (in the best way possible) in a response that seriously warms our hearts.

At the time, she wrote:

“my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged. I should prob never tweet again.”

Hahahaha. We love it!

Here’s the tweet below with her reaction:

Okay, but then, fast forward to Tuesday, February 23. In a move that seems like a slight about-face, the TV personality requested that @POTUS revoke the action. Teigen wrote:

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Aww! This is, like, the saddest breakup text ever. Just when we were getting invested! Ch-ch-check out the full tweet below:

But… her decision does make sense. First of all, she was the only non-Biden administration person on that follow list. Even though she supports our president, she probs doesn’t want to be aligned to any politician THAT closely considering her #NoFilter moments. It was fun while it lasted, and we’re sad to see them part ways digitally — but at least we all got a little bit of a chuckle out of this.

What do y’all think? Should Chrissy have just reveled in the fact that she got the special follow?

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram & CBS News/YouTube]

Feb 24, 2021 07:00am PDT

