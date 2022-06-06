The Rock Brings His Mom To Tears After Surprising Her With A Brand New House!

We love to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson taking up for his amazing mother in the most adorable way!!

The 50-year-old pro wrestler-turned-actor surprised his mom, 73-year-old Ata Johnson, with a new house over the weekend! And her reaction to walking through the immaculately-designed abode is seriously the sweetest and most heartwarming thing we’ve seen in a while!

The Baywatch star took to Instagram over the two-day weekend to make the big reveal, and his fans were delighted to find such a wholesome and amazing family storyline develop!

It started with the hulking film star showing a video of his mom walking through the front door of her new home for the very first time while a version of Over the Rainbow by late Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo’ole played over the top.

The Rock started things out with a memory, recalling his difficult childhood:

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy”

From there, he revealed that he’d made the life-changing purchase for his beloved momma and worked with a team for eight weeks to get it all ready! The actor explained how he wanted this one to be her forever home:

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise. I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.'”

Awww!

He added:

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home”

So wonderful! As you can see in the video clip of her first look at the amazing home (below), the A-list star made sure to hang a sign reading “Le Samoana” above the front door, too, as a nod to his mom’s proud Samoan ancestry:

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

In two subsequent IG videos, The Rock gave his mom a full tour of the house, and pointed out important landmarks and design choices in side. One of those included a room with Ata’s collection of vintage ukuleles mounted on the walls, as well as old photographs of his mother’s childhood decades ago in Samoa.

The star explained:

“I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.”

And here is more on that portion of the home:

Finally, The Rock showed fans his mom’s “Smackdown Room” full of memorabilia and wonderful old wrestling and movie memories of her son.

The superstar celeb balked at the room’s existence himself, not wanting to spend too much time in such a personally-focused space. But as he explained it, he loved that his mom worked to catalog so many memories during his career:

“This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it’s my least favorite, because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I’ve done. But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind.”

So sweet!

Ch-ch-check the tout (below):

Amazing!!!

We love to see things like this. The Rock is truly honoring his mom’s sacrifice and hard work to give him a better life when he was younger — and now he’s giving her the best life just like she deserves!

Such a great moment for the entire Johnson family!

[Image via Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson/Instagram]