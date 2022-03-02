Yay! Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Expecting Second Child -- GET THE DETAILS!

OMG!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting another baby!

Fans have definitely been chattering about the possibility the past couple weeks after some paparazzi pics. On Tuesday, In Touch was first to state the Game Of Thrones alum was pregnant again, and now multiple Us Weekly sources confirmed that exciting news on Wednesday! Amazing!

In Touch‘s source said the 26-year-old is pretty far along and “proud of her bump”!! The insider teased:

“She is almost halfway through.”

Wow! Looks like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s newborn will have a cousin super close in age. How fun!

The actress and her hubby have yet to make an official announcement. In Touch‘s source said it’s because Sophie is a “private person and won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready.” We’d expect them to be fairly low-key about the pregnancy given how private they’ve been with their 1-year-old Willa Jonas, whom they welcomed in July 2020. The outlet’s source added that the couple is “absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.” They continued:

“Picking a name, which they aren’t sharing with anyone until the baby arrives, is what they’re really excited about.”

So many things to look forward to as they prepare to be a family of four!! Many congrats, Sophie and Joe!

