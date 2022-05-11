Joe Jonas Makes Fun Of THOSE Jonas Brothers Purity Rings In Hilarious TikTok!

The Jonas Brothers will go down in pop culture history for many things, but fans will never forget their purity ring days!

If you didn’t know, back when the brothers were first gaining fame, they made a big deal about wearing purity rings — a symbol to show that they were waiting until marriage to have sex. And, well, even their wives can’t believe they wore the symbolic bling for so long!

In a new TikTok on Tuesday, Joe Jonas decided to poke a little fun at himself. In the video, a group of teenagers stare at a throwback photo of Joe, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. The onlookers then take their sunglasses off and say in unison:

“Are you a virgin?”

The 32-year-old then quickly pops on screen as if to agree. In the caption he teased:

“Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years.”

LOLz! He also added a few upside-down smiley faces when sharing the post on Instagram. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

While it may be funny now, the musicians didn’t always love the chatter around their sex lives. In 2019, Nick opened up about how odd it was to have the whole world wondering about his love life when he was just 13 years old, telling The Guardian:

“The values behind the idea of understanding what sex is, and what it means, are incredibly important. When I have children, I’ll make sure they understand the importance of sex, and consent, and all the things that are important.”

He also added:

“It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old’s sex life. I don’t know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange.”

Definitely strange, but at least they can laugh about it now! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]