Tom Felton Says Playing 'Evil' Harry Potter Character Draco Malfoy RUINED His Dating Life Growing Up!

Poor Draco Malfoy…

You’d think being the star of a major movie franchise might have earned Tom Felton some points with the ladies growing up, but it turns out his “evil” Harry Potter character scared all the girls away!

In a new interview with The Guardian on Sunday, the actor revealed that playing one of Harry Potter’s enemies, Draco Malfoy, in the wizarding world actually gave him a harder time when he was finally ready to start dating! Seriously?!

Related: Tom Felton Pays Tribute To On-Screen Mom Helen McCrory

The 34-year-old went on to reveal that it was both his looks and the antagonistic nature of his character that had girls running the other way, sharing:

“I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool. It did me no favours with the girls.”

LOLz!! Interestingly, the rest of his life remained just as unglamorous as his love life since his schedule was arranged so he could still attend school like a normal kid while filming. The Flash alum detailed:

“My schedules were fixed in a way I could stay at school with weeks on and weeks off. Rupert [Grint], Emma [Watson] and Daniel [Radcliffe], meanwhile, were there non-stop for 10 years. I carried on as normal. I’d get the occasional gag or comment from my mates, but honestly, nobody was bothered.”

Hah! So not only was nobody interested in dating him, but nobody cared about his growing fame?! That’s both a blessing and a curse, we would imagine! Well, we shouldn’t say nobody cared. There was one very important person who had eyes for the bad boy, though the feelings weren’t exactly reciprocated…

Related: Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Didn’t Speak For Days After MASSIVE Fight On Harry Potter Set!

Back in January, Emma, who played leading lady Hermione Granger, revealed she had a massive crush on Tom while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first of eight movies. During the 20th anniversary special, she admitted:

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.'”

Stop, that’s so cute! Unfortunately for little Emma, Tom was not feeling the same way, though he did feel “very protective” of her after learning about her crush, he explained:

“Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

The friends have sparked romance rumors over the years, backed by Potterheads’ pure desire just to see them finally link up, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards any time soon. But at least he knows his Draco Malfoy days didn’t ruin all his chances at love growing up, he just wasn’t into the one girl who found his brooding looks attractive!

Can you believe he had a hard time dating growing up just because of this role?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Wizarding World/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]