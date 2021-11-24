Sophie Turner Absolutely ROASTS The Jonas Brothers' Purity Rings!!

Not holding back!!

The Jonas Brother Family Roast special starring Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas premiered on Netflix Tuesday, and let’s just say they got burned to the bone! NOTHING was off-limits, even hot takes from their wives!

To celebrate the release, the streamer posted a clip on Twitter of Joe’s wife Sophie Turner absolutely tearing him and his brothers apart for wearing purity rings in their early days. The Game of Thrones actress said:

“Let’s talk about the purity rings. For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage and the Jonas Brothers all had them.”

Acting as if she wasn’t going to make fun of the decision, Turner said she needed to “set the record straight” before teasing:

“No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame.”

LOLz!

If you think that’s harsh, just hear what she had to say next:

“This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

LMFAO!! Brutal!!!

See how the JoBros reacted in the clip (below)!

Sophie Turner has something to say about those purity rings… Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ena5YnK0O6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021

Honestly, so iconic that she can tease her hubby like that! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

