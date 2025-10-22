Joe Jonas Reveals Whether He's EVER Done Cocaine After That Viral Fan Theory!

Got A Tip?

Joe Jonas is addressing rumors of his drug use yet again!

Last month, the singer went viral on social media after he was caught on camera checking out his reflection in a mirror and wiping his nose with a towel backstage multiple times during a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. He made sure he was all clean before heading back on stage. Watch the video (below):

The second the clip dropped, the conspiracy theories took off, with some fans accusing Joe of doing cocaine! The group was even called the “snow brothers” afterward! OMG!

However, the Cake by the Ocean crooner insisted it was only a “booger” — and nothing else! He was just doing a regular nose wipe.

And he stands by that! In fact, he claims he’s never even touched the stuff! He insisted to Esquire on Monday:

“I’ve never touched cocaine in my life.”

If he did, he insists he wouldn’t be so obvious about it! Joe continued:

“But if I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage.”

Joe has been accused of drug use before. In fact, fans believed it was why the boy band broke up in 2013. He also denied the rumors to ABC News then, swearing he had “never done drugs.” However, Joe did reveal in a Vulture essay that he did smoke weed with Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. When it comes to coke, though? He’s still got his purity ring on for that particular vice!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

Oct 22, 2025 12:30pm PDT

