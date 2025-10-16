Kevin Federline Alleges He Walked In On Britney Spears Doing Cocaine While Still Breastfeeding: 'Final Straw'

Kevin Federline claims an explosive argument over breastfeeding is what led to his divorce from Britney Spears.

In an excerpt of his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, the dancer claims he walked in on Britney doing cocaine — when she was still breast-feeding their infant kids!

Kevin alleged this happened at a release party for his album Playing With Fire in 2006. Britney had originally said she’d stay home with the kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were just 13 months and 1 month old at the time, respectively. But at the last minute, the pop star decided to attend, he wrote:

“As we reached the top [of the venue], Jamie Spears, Britney’s dad, was standing there. I hadn’t expected to see him, so I was happy he’d decided to come support me. He threw a look my way, shook his head and motioned to my dressing room door. His expression sat in that flat blank space between disapproval and apprehension, as if to say: ‘She’s here, and it’s not good.’”

Related: Britney’s MOST Controversial Ex Slams Kevin Over Tell-All Book!

Allegedly, Kevin’s security guard opened the door to reveal Brit sitting at a coffee table with her brother, Bryan Spears, her agent, Jason Trawick, and an unnamed “actress who was about to blow up from a role that would transform her life.” He detailed:

“The first thing I saw was Britney and her young starlet friend snorting a fat line of coke off the table, Both were wearing these outrageous wigs. Britney’s was electric blue. It was surreal. They didn’t even try to hide it.”

Kevin was “stunned” at his wife’s alleged drug use, especially since she was still nursing the children. For the record, The National Library of Medicine says you shouldn’t breastfeed until at least 24 hours after cocaine use to ensure the drug has been eliminated from the body.

Because of the dangers to the boys, Kevin recalled confronting the singer later that night, telling her:

“Please don’t go home and breast-feed the kids like this. Call your mom or someone. We need to get formula. You can’t do this.”

The Circus artist allegedly threw a cocktail in his face in front of his guests and stormed out — and that was the end of the marriage! He noted:

“That was the proverbial final straw, the breast-feeding thing. Her reaction. That’s what ended us.”

Kevin wrote that he asked his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, to send the performer a letter demanding she stop breastfeeding immediately, and days later, Britney’s powerhouse divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, drafted up divorce docs after just two years of marriage. The author penned:

“It all happened so fast. I couldn’t even catch my breath.”

Whoa…

As Perezcious readers know, the duo finalized their divorce in 2007, and Kevin was granted sole custody of their sons later that year. During the divorce proceedings, the pop icon was ordered to undergo random drug and alcohol testing, which she passed. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, she claimed she “never had any interest in hard drugs” and instead used Adderall.

This is just one of many shocking allegations Kevin has unleashed about his ex-wife in his new book — and the vocalist is NOT happy about it! She blasted his tell-all on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, arguing in part:

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. … Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

Her rep also told Us Weekly on Tuesday that this book signals that “once again [Kevin] and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.” Oof. Terrible. The spokesperson added that “all she cares about are her kids” and “their well-being during this sensationalism.”

It’s such unfortunate timing, too, seeing as she was just starting to rebuild a bond with her kids! Ugh. It’s gotta be difficult for them all to manage this!

Reactions? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via Judy Eddy/Nikki Nelson/FayesVision/WENN]