Joe Jonas Accompanies A Pregnant Sophie Turner To The Met Gala!

Wow, look at these two!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner left The Mark Hotel on Monday to head to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, and boy are they making a STATEMENT!

Ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

FIRST GLIMPSE: Watch as Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone and Gemma Chan depart for the #MetGala from the Mark Hotel. pic.twitter.com/rXcvDtkPMQ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2022

We must bend the knee. ???? Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/ydiX8NeVTo — ET ᴿᴾ (@etnowRP) May 2, 2022

Sophie is absolutely GLOWING as she walks with unborn baby in tow. And Joe? Well, when isn’t he beaming as long as he’s with wifey, right??

Thoughts on their look??

