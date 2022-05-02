Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Met Gala

Joe Jonas Accompanies A Pregnant Sophie Turner To The Met Gala!

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner met gala 2022

Wow, look at these two!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner left The Mark Hotel on Monday to head to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, and boy are they making a STATEMENT!

Related: Joe & Sophie Expecting Second Child — Details! 

Ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

 

Sophie is absolutely GLOWING as she walks with unborn baby in tow. And Joe? Well, when isn’t he beaming as long as he’s with wifey, right??

Thoughts on their look??

[Image via Avalon/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 02, 2022 14:24pm PDT

Share This