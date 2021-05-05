Joe Jonas Finally Talks Fatherhood & Gushes About Baby Willa! Aww!

Joe Jonas is ready to talk about being a father for the first time, nine months after the birth of his baby girl Willa with wife Sophie Turner!

Appearing on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers member told host Gayle King that quarantining with his “gorgeous” little girl has been better than he could have imagined. The 31-year-old kept it short and sweet, adding:

“It’s been amazing.”

While normally the performer would be jetting around the world on tour, he says the pandemic has “forced time at home.” That’s definitely not a bad thing, as he sounded pleased with the unexpected break:

“I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. And so I’m so thankful and grateful.”

The Camp Rock star also insisted the biggest lesson he’s learned so far is:

“Naps are nice. All around.”

LOLz! We bet! Raising a baby is no joke!!

It’s so nice to see the Disney Channel alum gush about his new role as a father for the first time! Since Willa’s birth in July, the private A-listers have yet to share a photo or reveal much info to the world about life as parents — except a quick tease by Nick Jonas in November. In an interview with ET, the Dash & Lily producer dished about his newest niece, revealing:

“I have [met her]. It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

Awww!! Clearly, she’s a well loved baby! It was also a fun weekend for the small fam as the Game of Thrones star and DNCE lead singer celebrated their second wedding anniversary! Giving fans a rare look into their nuptials, both celebs uploaded sexy photos from a fully-clothed dip in the pool during their wedding festivities! It looked hot and fun AF!

Obviously this coupling has been a match made in heaven! The 25-year-old wifey has been open about her belief that Joe “saved my life.” Prior to getting hot and heavy, the actress said her “big ol hunk of man meat” insisted she learn to love herself first, sharing with the Sunday Times in 2019:

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

AH-mazing!! It’s that kind of attitude that is surely making Joe the best father possible! Ch-ch-check out his full interview to learn more about how the couple is adjusting to life as parents (below)!

