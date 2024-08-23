Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ben Affleck's Engraving On Jennifer Lopez's Ring Did NOT Age Well! Christina Hall Proves All Is Truly Good With Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa With Sweet Birthday Shout-Out! LOOK! Jennifer Lopez Started Looking For New Home IMMEDIATELY After Separating From Ex Ben Affleck Months Ago! Joey Lawrence's New Wife Files For Divorce After Just 2 Years! ​​Jennifer Lopez Will Keep Diamond Ring From Ben Affleck -- Just Like She Kept The Last One! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Marital Issues Started RIGHT After Their Wedding -- On Their Italian Honeymoon! Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Filing Is Actually Unusual For A Celebrity! Here's Why! Why Jennifer Lopez 'Wanted To Sting' Ben Affleck With Divorce Filing After He 'Humiliated' Her Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce Is ‘For The Best,’ Says Mutual Friend! Ben Affleck Acknowledged He Wasn't Right For Jennifer Lopez MONTHS Ago! Ben Affleck Was With Jennifer Garner When J.Lo Filed For Divorce! How Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids Are REALLY Doing Amid Divorce!

Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin Ghosted Dakota Johnson & Hooked Up With A Model -- The Dirt On Very REAL Breakup They're Trying To Hide: REPORT

Dakota Johnson Chris Martin Breakup Details Ghosting Italian Model

OK, so what’s really going on with Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson? We’ve been getting whiplash from these stories about them! But have we finally found the dirty laundry they don’t want us to see??

Last week, there was a report the couple had broken up after seven years together. We really didn’t question it as we’d heard there might be trouble in paradise. We mean, they’d taken breaks before.

But then came a contradicting report: Chris and Dakota had NOT split up! A source told People the pair were still “happily together,” just not physically right now — Dakota is home in LA, and Chris is touring around Europe with Coldplay for the summer!

Video: Did Ben Affleck Accidentally Reveal Jennifer Lopez Breakup Months Ago, And No One Noticed?!

Then Monday morning Dakota did something we don’t ever remember seeing her do. She got caught by paps and seemed to WANT to show off her engagement ring still being there. It was pretty unsubtle.

This was all an awfully strong response to a breakup story. But is it because they’re actually still together? Or are they trying to keep their mess private?

Because an insider claims to DeuxMoi despite the “NOTHING TO SEE HERE” campaign, they very much are broken up. And the way it happened was pretty awful! The source alleges:

“They’re on-again, off-again constantly. The final straw was that he packed up and moved out of their home together when she was out of town without telling her. She got home and he was gone.”

DAMN! That’s so harsh of him if true! Did he leave her a post-it note for her trouble? Was it all yellow? Ugh.

Another source confirmed “they definitely split” and, by their account, gave even more context about where Martin’s head was at. And when we say head…

“Chris Martin was hooking up with an Italian model a few weeks ago in Rome.”

Ouch! So why the charade? That source said Dakota doesn’t want the breakup news to come out without her say-so — that she’s “going to do this her way.”

So why did they break up then? Was Chris cheating with that model? Or was that after ghosting the Madame Web star?? Yet another insider said there was a deep divide for them building for some time:

“Dakota wanted to start a family, but Chris didn’t. They were supposed to get married this October.”

Ah. Yet another one of those common age gap problems. Chris already went through having kids with Gwyneth Paltrow. Now he wants to be a rockstar and have sex with models, huh? Sounds all too familiar, tbh.

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 22, 2024 18:40pm PDT

Share This