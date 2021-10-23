Here's Why People Believe John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Already Broke up!

Have John Mulaney and Olivia Munn called it quits? Well, that is what social media seems to think!

As you may recall, rumors started swirling around in May that the 39-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old actress were dating shortly after he and ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler announced they were getting a divorce following a six-year marriage. Then in June, the couple were spotted out on their first public outing at Ricky’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles. And it seemed like the couple moved at warped speed as Mulaney soon confirmed he and Munn were expecting their first child during a September episode of the Late Night with Seth Meyers. He said at the time:

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful, and with someone incredible who has, like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me. And that’s been very incredible. She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news. … I’m gonna be a dad. … We’re both really, really happy.”

However, it seems like there is some trouble in paradise as the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted a tip about an alleged breakup between Olivia and John, and people freaked out! Although it didn’t exactly name them, the post heavily suggested that it was about the two. The submission read:

“I’ve heard recently from a fairly reliable source that this B-C list celebrity and her baby daddy A list comedian have recently called it quits. Source is a friend who works in publicity, so make of that what you will, but she heard they’re not attempting to fake the relationship for the public, but won’t be announcing it either.”

Many people have also cited a viral TikTok video from @jonathansayssyeet, which claimed the parents-to-be split:

“It’s very objectively funny that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have broken up.”

While everything’s nothing more than a rumor since John or Olivia hasn’t confirmed anything at this time, that still hasn’t stopped social media users from hopping on Twitter to react to the alleged news. Ch-ch-check out some of the hilarious comments (below):

john mulaney and olivia munn broke up and our very credible source is a sick, sweaty man on tiktok — amelia???????? (@avmu15) October 23, 2021

woke up to a sweaty guy on tiktok telling me john mulaney and olivia munn broke up, went on twitter to verify only to find out that everyone and their mother apparently saw the same tiktok. the internet is terrifying. — Lena ???? (@awayfromsight) October 23, 2021

Me running to Twitter to find out if it’s true that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have broken up pic.twitter.com/99t2Tlpyuk — rosemary h (@rohallma) October 23, 2021

NOT JOHN MULANEY KNOCKING UP OLIVIA MUNN AND THEN BREAKING UP WITH HER DURING THE SECOND TRIMESTER ☠️ pic.twitter.com/J0PpQIrxm4 — Emily Kranking (@emilykranking) October 23, 2021

john mulaney and olivia munn’s baby entering this world pic.twitter.com/i3k5pXBEAv — marisa (@spacemigrations) October 23, 2021

/not ed related i don't even know if olivia munn and john mulaney breaking up is true… but if it is it's the most predictable shit I've ever heard pic.twitter.com/rtqsLUd9sR — yeoyeo (@skinnyeomi) October 23, 2021

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn broke up? pic.twitter.com/hs9VtlV1PW — Laura (@minorlydiddled) October 23, 2021

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney breaking up as the most predictable news of the year — Katherine (@KateStilling) October 23, 2021

"Olivia Munn and John Mulaney broke up!" It's almost like leaving your wife and hopping into a new relationship and getting said new girl pregnant less than 6 months after checking out of rehab where they most definitely said this was a bad idea actually ended up being a bad idea — Kari (@whatintheope) October 23, 2021

Sending SO MUCH love and support to Olivia Munn. You got this. ❤️ ⚡️ https://t.co/pwXv6xr6eC — Vaughn Fry (@VaughnFry) October 23, 2021

Again, nothing has been confirmed yet — but would it really surprise anyone if John and Olivia had ended things? We’ll have to wait and see if the lovers decided to address the speculation. In the meantime, though, what do YOU think about the situation? Do you believe John and Olivia broke up? Let us know in the comments (below).

