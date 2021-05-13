John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn Now! She's Been Into Him For YEARS!

Well, this is a new couple alert we didn’t expect.

Just three days after the news of his divorce went public, a source for People is claiming John Mulaney has ALREADY moved on — with Olivia Munn! The insider says:

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles.”

They met at church?? Well, that kind of is and kind of isn’t true. Back to that later.

It’s only been three months since the SNL alum got out of rehab, which he entered into after a relapse of his longtime cocaine and alcohol addiction during quarantine. In that time he apparently started going to church, started dating Olivia Munn, and chose to divorce his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler.

We knew he was the one who did the dumping; per the first report from Page Six he actually asked for the divorce in February, presumably immediately upon leaving rehab. Annamarie said in a statement in response to the news of their split coming out on Monday:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

His own rep’s statement also highlighted the recovery:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

No mention in there of continuing to focus on a new relationship with the star of X-Men: Age of Apocalypse. Huh.

So did they really meet in church??

Well, maybe. But that was more of a reconnection. She mentioned meeting him years beforehand, back when he and Annamarie were not yet even married. In a 2015 interview on HuffPost Live she said of the comic:

“We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’ At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Wow. That quote plays very differently knowing she ends up hooking up with him less than a week after he left his wife — the woman who was his date at that wedding.

She even got his info and reached out — though he dodged the message, perhaps because he and/or his future wife saw something more than a desire for friendship in her approach. She joked at the time:

“I might’ve got the wrong email — probably. That’s what I tell myself.”

Mm-hm. She was one of many celebs to send love to Mulaney when news of his rehab journey first broke. She tweeted:

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this”

SO MUCH love…

It’s unclear if Annamarie knew anything about this before, well, now when it’s hitting the news. But for her part, she does seem to be moving forward. She’s reactivated her Instagram page, showcasing her art pieces — and no John in sight.

What do YOU think of all this?

