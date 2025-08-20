John Stamos Shares Soaking Wet Photo In Underwear! Have Mercy!

John Stamos is stripping down to his birthday suit!

The Full House alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark his 62nd birthday with a soaking wet photo of himself in nothing but tight little Calvin Klein underwear! In the photo, he’s rinsing off in an outdoor shower and looking HAWT while doing so! He captioned the post:

“A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through. At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted.”

Let’s just say, he’s aging like fine wine!

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Okayyyyy, Uncle Jesse!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Dave Coulier/Instagram & BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube]