John Travolta Pays Tribute To Late Son Jett On His First Birthday Since Losing Kelly Preston

What a rough day for the Travolta family…

John Travolta paid tribute to his late son Jett Travolta on Tuesday, April 13 — what would have been the boy’s 29th birthday. 29. Wow.

Jett passed away when he was only 16 after a horrible accident in which a seizure caused him to collapse, hitting his head.

Photo: John Travolta Shares Rare Pic Of 10-Year-Old Son Benjamin

To honor the day, John shared an adorable throwback photo of father and son, along with the caption:

“Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you.”

What makes this year’s remembrance so difficult is that it’s the first without Kelly Preston. The Jerry Maguire actress passed away last July at the age of 57 after a brief battle with breast cancer.

The couple’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, joined in on the celebration of their late loved one. She also posted a pic with her big bro, writing:

“I love you Jetty. Happy Birthday “

So sweet!

This was family tradition, with Kelly last year doing the same, posting this:

R.I.P. to both Kelly and Jett. Keeping the Travoltas in our thoughts today.

