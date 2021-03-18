John Travolta Shares Rare Photo Of 10-Year-Old Son Benjamin -- And His New Cat! Awww!

John Travolta and his son Benjamin have a new mouth to feed at home!

The Grease star took to Instagram this week to share a new picture of himself and the 10-year-old — as well as Ben’s new cat, Crystal! The father-son duo are both grinning ear-to-ear in the rare snap of them together, with his growing kid holding the cute, white cat, as you can see in the snap (below):

Awww! Kids and pets… nothing cuter! Of course, Ben is Travolta’s youngest child with late wife Kelly Preston, who died last July after a battle with breast cancer.

And though the film star doesn’t share family pics like this, when he does, he always gets a sweet, heartwarming reaction from fans — like when he celebrated Ben’s birthday back in November:

So many smiles, then and now! And it looks like this week’s heartwarming pic with Ben is no different. Love it!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Send your love to John and Ben — and Crystal — down in the comments (below)!

[Image via John Travolta/Instagram]