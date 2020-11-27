John Travolta Thanks Supporters In Emotional Thanksgiving Message Months After Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta is thanking his fans and supporters for helping him get through a very tough year in his personal life.

The 66-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday — Thanksgiving Day — to share a video in which he spoke directly to his followers. In it, he shared his gratitude for their love and support here as the first holiday season kicked off in which he wouldn’t be able to spend it with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed in July.

Related: John Celebrates His Son’s Tenth Birthday With A Rare Pic — Look

In the short, sweet video, Travolta simply says (below):

“I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year. Happy Thanksgiving and always love.”

Here’s the full clip (below):

Of course, Thursday marks the first Thanksgiving since Preston’s death from breast cancer back in July.

As you’ll recall, at the time of her death, a family representative noted to the media (below):

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Preston and Travolta had been married for nearly 29 years at the time of her death.

Related: John Travolta’s Nephew Dies Just Weeks After Losing Kelly Preston

The Grease actor shared a special message on Instagram further confirming his wife’s death back in July, as well, writing to the world (below):

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

In the past six months, now, John and his family have been mourning and trying to get through after Kelly’s untimely passing.

What do U think about that new video, Perezcious readers?

Sound off with your thoughts in the comments (below)…

[Image via ATP/WENN]