Fans Outraged After Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston, & Nick Cordero Were Snubbed From Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Yet another major award show has left fans angry after omitting several beloved stars from their “In Memoriam” segment.

The MTV VMAs made this grave mistake weeks ago and sadly, the Emmys followed suit on Sunday night when they left out the late Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, and Kelly Preston (among others) in a moving tribute to those who sadly passed away this year.

Unfortunately, 2020 has not been kind as it feels like we’ve lost more of our favorites than ever before — but even still, fans noticed when those aforementioned big names weren’t included in the ceremony’s celebration of life. That’s especially sad considering the fact that recently deceased Glee alum Naya Rivera and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman — a film actor whose final TV credit is dated way back to 2011 — were both given a moment of remembrance, too.

It didn’t take long for users to spot the glaring omissions and air their feelings about it on Twitter! Several users pointed out the painful irony that the award show was virtually broadcast from the Staples Center — AKA “the house that Kobe built”– and yet the Los Angeles Lakers legend was forgotten.

“okay also the emmys left out Kobe in the memoriam tribute…..? they were literally IN the staples center HIS HOME ? disappointed” “Umm @TheEmmys how do you manage to leave out Kobe Bryant from the In Memoriam while filming at Staples Center?” “am i the only one confused as to why kobe wasnt a part of the in memoriam section??? he was literally involved in the film industry and even has an emmy governors award. they had to make the choice to exclude him like it’s so weird”

Keep in mind, Bryant was not only a television mainstay via NBA games, but he was also the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, recognizing his “legacy of philanthropy, community building, and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court,” per their website. So, yeah. This is pretty bad.

As for Cordero, the Broadway star’s passing from complications due to the coronavirus this summer sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. In addition to his time as a stage performer, Nick landed recurring roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU, hence why he should’ve been included, too.

More users fumed:

“Hey @TheEmmys on @ABCNetwork. Why wasn’t @iamNickCordero included in your #InMemoriam? He was on TV shows like @BlueBloods_CBS and @nbcsvu. Plus he died from #COVID19. Disappointed at the #Emmys #NickCordero” “Ummmm @TheEmmys @TelevisionAcad … no Nick Cordero?? NOT COOL given the nature of his passing..”

And while Preston was best know for her film roles — many of which were alongside her husband John Travolta — she also starred in several shows and made-for-TV movies throughout her storied career.

“Kelly Preston was better known for film, but she made appearances on television shows and deserved to be included in the In Memoriam. #Emmys” “You had one job #emmy Memoriam #KellyPreston ???? how could you leave her out “

Ugh, we feel your pain guys!

Additionally, Mythbusters star Grant Imahara, Monty Python co-creator Terry Jones, horror icon Sid Haig, and two-time Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Olivia de Havilland were also nowhere to be found in the tribute.

Now, the Television Academy did make sure to note that not everyone who died this year would make into the special segment due to time constraints, and viewers can see a full directory of stars we lost in 2020 on their official website. While a quick search will show that while Preston and Cordero got their just due, Bryant’s name is STILL not up on the page! WTF?!

Seriously, that isn’t cool and it’ll only give irate TV fans even more of a reason to boycott next year’s show…

Perezcious readers, did U catch the Emmys?? And if you did, were you offended by this move? Think there’s a better way to do this so that no one gets left out next time?

