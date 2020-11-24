John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben's 10th Birthday With Rare Pic -- Look!

John Travolta is celebrating his son’s life months after suffering the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston.

The Grease star took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to his son Benjamin Travolta in honor of his 10th birthday. Commemorating the special occasion by sharing a rare photo of himself with his growing boy, the Oscar nominee posted a short and sweet message for the caption.

John penned:

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!”

As you likely know, Ben’s milestone birthday comes months after the death of his mother, who passed away at the age of 57 after a quiet two-year battle with breast cancer.

The 66-year-old actor — who shares Ben and 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta with his late wife — made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram at the time, telling fans that the beloved actress died on the morning of Sunday, July 12.

He wrote in a statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

In the months since, the actor has been making sure to keep Kelly’s memory alive. He took to IG on October 13 to celebrate his wife’s birthday with a throwback photo from their wedding day.

He shared on the social media platform:

“Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Such a tragic loss, but it’s good to see John and his family are celebrating life in the wake of it.

