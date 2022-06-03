Wait, Jason Momoa Supports Both Johnny Depp AND Amber Heard?! How Does That Work??

The response to the verdict in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial hasn’t been the most encouraging.

Whether you agree with the jury’s findings or not, it’s impossible to ignore the toxicity that’s being released in response. On the one hand we’ve seen some Amber supporters going so far as to say everyone who thought Johnny was telling the truth is a sexist incel or just being manipulated by a media smear campaign. We’re guessing the many women who have shown support for Johnny — a list that includes Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Bella Hadid, Gemma Chan, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Juliette Lewis, Kelly Osbourne, Hailey Beiber, Zoe Saldaña, Riley Keough, and Jennifer Aniston — would take issue with that. Not only are they notably NOT incels, implying they don’t have the agency to make up their own minds is in itself inadvertently pretty sexist.

The other side, well, that gets far uglier. In addition to friends and fans, Johnny is also being cheered on by multiple other men who have been accused of abuse and other misconduct. Acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse tweeted that the “Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Hmm. Even an official Republican Party account tweeted their support:

Yeah…

We’ve also seen Johnny supporters harassing other women who have made their own, completely unrelated accusations. Disgusting. Even if you think Amber Heard lied, it does NOT imply that all women are untruthful. Ugh.

Amid all that awfulness, there stands an oddity. An oddity with fabulous hair.

During the trial, one of Amber’s witnesses called out the support of Jason Momoa, saying he fought to keep her on the Aquaman franchise. However, we couldn’t help but notice that he’d also started following Johnny Depp on Instagram. So where does his support lie? Yes, is apparently the answer. He “liked” both Johnny and Amber’s statements about the verdict.

Johnny said in his grateful post that he was “truly humbled” and that “truth never perishes.” And Jason approved.

Amber said she was “heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough” and “disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.” And Jason gave his virtual nod.

Followers who noticed were as perplexed as we are. And pissed! Several pledged to unfollow him because of one like, the other, or both. Comments included:

“He liked Johnny’s as well, but you can’t agree with both statements, that makes no sense at all!” “Jason Momoa not having a backbone and both sides this…is disgusting” “As a die hard Momoa fan who has been a fan for over a decade, I’m never going to look at him the same. I’m heartbroken that he didn’t stand up for what’s right.” “Jason Momoa is just happy both teams tried their best, and he’s taking everyone out for pizza.”

jason momoa liking both Amber and johnny's posts pic.twitter.com/GKWy5AwMmI — ††† drusilla ††† (@theholeghost) June 2, 2022

What is going on? Well, the Game of Thrones alum isn’t speaking out on the matter, so it’s possible he’s friends with both and trying to walk that tightrope. It’s also possible he’s one of those people who “likes” posts as a show that he’s read them — not a stamp of approval?

Look, we have no idea how you could agree with both sides right now. What do YOU think Momoa is trying to say??

