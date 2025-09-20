JoJo Siwa Throws Shade Right Back At Chris Hughes' Reality TV Star Ex-Girlfriend!

JoJo Siwa‘s ex wasn’t the only one upset about her surprise romance with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes…

Shortly after they went IG official, his ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood had a little shade to throw! Expert shade as a matter of fact. Years after her own very public romance with Chris on Love Island, which became both of their claim to fame, she was asked about his new relationship. She said of JoJo:

“She’s really famous”

And just that. Damn. The kind of shade that would save lives in the desert.

Olivia had previously said she had to get therapy after her 2017 romance with Chris. She also painted him as a clout-chasing schemer as she said some people “go on reality TV, they are one person and when you experience them off camera… It’s like shapeshifters.” Wow. So it was pretty clear what she meant by noting JoJo’s level of fame…

Well, clearly that all got back to the Nobody Can Change Me singer. In a new interview on Radio Andy‘s Smith Sisters Live, she volleyed that shade right back to Olivia! Asked about Chris’ reality TV ex, JoJo argued he was “honestly, such a good guy that his mouth has stayed shut.”

Oh damn! What exactly is she implying? That Olivia was the toxic one? She didn’t get into that at all, just let it sit as she defended Chris by saying:

“Always know that there are two sides to every single story.”

Hmm. She admitted she might not actually have all the dirt here though:

“I don’t even know every side to every single story. I love him to death but I met him a few months ago, I don’t know every single thing about his past.”

But she knows enough to trust him — and reckons they’re both totally in the right in all their past breakups:

“There’s a lot to be said about the good guy in the story who keeps his mouth shut. And Chris is a simple guy who loves his family, his golf, his horses, and his sports. And one thing we have in common is that we’ve got wrath from our past online and I could easily shut every single person that has said any single thing down with text proof, and he could do the same, but it’s not worth it.”

Why not hit back? She explained:

“By doing that you’re just feeding that beast, you’re feeding that monster and you don’t need to. It’s your past, and what is beautiful about Christopher is that he’s not living in that past.”

Oh snap! More phenomenal shade! He isn’t living in the past… Oh, girl, we see it!

We wonder if Olivia will respond. She doesn’t strike us as one to back down from a war of words… But we’ll just have to wait and see…

[Image via KISS/YouTube/JoJo Siwa/Olivia Attwood/Instagram.]