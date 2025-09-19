You've NEVER Seen JoJo Siwa Like This Before!!

It might have been Kalani Hilliker‘s big day — but JoJo Siwa was turning heads!

The Dance Moms alums were in Italy to celebrate Kalani’s nuptials, and it was the most gorgeous and scenic event. But what’s really got people talking is JoJo’s gilded and girlie fashion… A MASSIVE departure from how we usually see the 22-year-old.

Related: JoJo Siwa & Her Boyfriend Could Get Married VERY Soon!

Just to give you an idea, here’s the reality TV star’s everyday wear…

And now her sparkling wedding ‘fit!

WOWZAA!

Taking to Instagram, JoJo documented the entire weekend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

See more of JoJo in her purple bridesmaid’s dress (below)!

Although the Karma singer attended the destination wedding solo, she’s currently super in love with Love Island alum Chris Hughes — they’re even talking about marriage. Wonder what he thought of her stunning look?! SOUND OFF in the comments with your thoughts!

[Image via Instagram/TikTok]