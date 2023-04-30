JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Puppy Tooie Was Tragically Killed In An ‘Accident’

JoJo Siwa is mourning the loss of her beloved pet.

The 19-year-old television personality revealed on TikTok Friday that her puppy Tooie had passed away after a tragic accident that morning. She wrote in the caption alongside a video of her dancing with the pup:

“2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy”

So, so sad. You can see the heartbreaking announcement (below):

While JoJo did not share any more details about the incident in the post, Dailymail.com claimed that Tooie was attacked by a coyote in her backyard. She continued to open up about the situation in a since-deleted video, expressing:

“There was an accident with him this morning and it’s nothing that anybody could have done anything to prevent, so it’s no one’s fault. He hopefully didn’t suffer — I feel like it was pretty quick. … My vibe’s going to be off today — I can already feel it. But I’m going to be OK. We gotta keep pushing. We gotta keep living … God, I love him, He was the best.”

On Sunday, she shared how much she already misses her dog on Instagram Stories. See (below):

Our hearts go out to JoJo following this devastating loss!

