Exes John Mulaney & Anna Marie Tendler Mourn Dog Petunia's Death

This is so sad!

Anna Marie Tendler and her ex John Mulaney are mourning the loss of their dog Petunia, perhaps the last thing that was keeping them connected after their messy divorce in 2021. On Friday, the artist revealed her beloved French bulldog passed away, saying on Instagram:

“Rest in peace my sweet Petunia. You were my best friend and the great love of my life. You were the funniest. You were the smartest. You were the weirdest. Everything about you was the best thing. To think I will never again hold you, hear you, or see your big, beautiful brown eyes gazing back at me seems unfathomable. Thank you for letting me be your constant companion, and for being mine. I love you with every part me. Until we meet again in our next life.”

Aw!

Take a look at a series of photos she posted in sweet Petunia’s honor:

Considering she shared the doggo with her ex-husband, the comedian also had some emotional thoughts to share about the loss. Posting a throwback photo of him and the pup on the ‘gram, he expressed:

“Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. Rest in peace. Thank you for being my little shadow.”

It’s never easy to lose a pet, but it must be especially hard for these two considering how complicated everything got after their split. Lots of fans are now joining them in bidding farewell to the dog, who had an IG account with 132,000 followers before her death (it has now been deleted). They wrote:

“Losing a pet is ground shaking. I’m so sorry for your heartache my love! Find peace in knowing that you gave her the best life.” “i’m so sorry john. i hope she gets many walks in baby carriages in doggy heaven” “this is literally the most devastating news”

Sending lots of love to John and Anna Marie right now! R.I.P., Petunia.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN & Anna Marie Tendler/John Mulaney/Instagram]