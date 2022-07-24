Martha Stewart Mourns Deaths Of Her 6 Peacocks After They Were ‘Devoured’ By Coyotes In Broad Daylight

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her beloved peacocks.

The 80-year-old television personality took to social media on Saturday to share the devastating news that her “beautiful BlueBoy” and five other pet birds were horrifically “devoured” by coyotes. She wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her peacock showing off his stunning feathers and oddly enough set to the tune of Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On in the background:

“The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?? we are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc.”

As for the song choice in the post, Martha went on to explain:

“and by the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found it’s way. to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate”

So sad… You can see the tribute to her peacocks HERE.

As you may know, the Martha Bakes star has always been a bonafide animal lover, owning in addition to her peacocks, several dogs, cats, canaries, chinchillas, chickens, cows, geese, miniature donkeys, pigeons, and horses. She previously opened up about being a caretaker to so many animals in a 2020 article on her website, saying:

“Raising animals is serious business, and I try very hard to be a good owner to each and every one. Some respond in friendly ways, some are more aloof, and others don’t make a show of knowing me at all. But I think they all understand that I care about their needs and recognize their problems. Each of my pets takes a great deal of attention, and some require more training than others. But the rewards far outweigh the effort.”

This is not the first death of a pet that has happened for Martha this year. In April, her cat Princess Peony was brutally killed by four of her dogs after they “mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self.”

This is such a heartbreaking loss for Martha, especially so soon after the death of Peony. Rest in peace to her peacocks!

