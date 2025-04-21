Kristen Stewart Is A Wife! Star Marries Dylan Meyer In Intimate Wedding -- Details!

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are married!

The Twilight star and her fiancé said “I do” on Sunday in an intimate LA ceremony! According to TMZ, the pair obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles County last Tuesday ahead of the nuptials, so they’re official!

According to the outlet, the exchanging of rings was a small gathering with a select crowd — which reportedly included Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis. Neither Kristen nor Dylan opted for the traditional wedding dress… The Love Lies Bleeding star sported a champagne-colored button down shirt with matching shorts, while Dylan had on a sheer button down shirt and a satin skirt. See pics HERE.

So adorable!

The pair first went Instagram official with their relationship in 2019. Dylan, who is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, shared a black-and-white photo of them kissing and wrote:

“Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police”

Two years later, they got engaged… With Krisen claiming Dylan beat her to the punch getting down on one knee. She said on the Howard Stern Show at the time:

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f**king gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms. So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to’ and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute.”

Congratulations, Kristen and Dylan!

