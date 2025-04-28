Elizabeth Hurley Posts MORE Loved-Up Photos With Billy Ray Cyrus!

Got A Tip?

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are so in love — no matter what some friends and fans think!

The couple hard-launched their romance just one week ago when the country musician shared a sweet photo of the two leaning against a fence in a grassy field. It soon became clear that they started to fall for each other amid his split from wife Firerose — after befriending one another on the set of a Christmas film back in 2022 (and back then, they had such a strong connection, Billy Ray’s wife at the time, Tish, thought they were having an affair.) That tells you what kind of chemistry they have!

While some have slammed the romance, it’s not getting the pair down. The actress returned to the ‘gram on Sunday to share two new photos with her beau amid a “Tennessee weekend ,” as she captioned it. In the first photo, the Old Town Road crooner wraps his arms around her chest as she smiles for the camera, both of them pressed up against a tree.

In the second pic, they cuddle up close to each other inside a vehicle with a smiling doggy right next to them. Aw! Ch-ch-check it out!

Cute!

They both look very happy and at peace! Considering all the struggles the Hannah Montana alum has been through over the last year, it’s nice to see him looking so relaxed! Maybe this romance is as good for him as some sources have suggested??

What do YOU think? Are you shipping these two? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via Elizabeth Hurley/Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram]

Apr 28, 2025 07:00am PDT

