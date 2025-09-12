Charlie Sheen's Estranged Daughter Sami Breaks Down In Tears Over His Sobriety Confession: 'I Didn't Know...'

Charlie Sheen is bringing his daughter Sami to tears over one of the reveals in his new documentary.

The 60-year-old actor opened up about the journey toward sobriety after many years of struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen and new memoir The Book of Sheen. It all changes the moment he decided to get clean. That’s where Sami comes in.

In the book, Charlie recalls a then-13-year-old Sami called him to pick her up at 9:00 a.m. on December 10, 2017. However, he couldn’t drive. The Two and a Half Men alum had already drunk three coffees with whiskey by the time she reached out. At NINE. Damn. Instead, he asked a friend to help get her. On the car ride, he writes:

“Sam was very quiet. I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking. Why is Dad not driving — again? Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.”

That moment made him realize things needed to change. Charlie said what was worse than betraying himself was “failing [his] children,” adding:

“I knew exactly what had to be done. Sam wasn’t my final straw; she was my first harvest.”

The next day, Denise Richards’ ex-husband took “two Valiums and drank three beers,” and that was the last time he ever touched the stuff. He has been sober (and celibate) ever since.

Wow! Good for him!

It turns out Sami got him to quit drugs and alcohol for good… which apparently was complete news to her! The 21-year-old OnlyFans creator watched the new documentary about her father and took to TikTok to post an emotional reaction to the sobriety confession while in bed on Thursday. In the video, she has tears in her eyes, writing:

“I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober.”

Sami is probably feeling so many emotions right now after learning this! We’re sending her a lot of love! She then encouraged her followers to watch the documentary in the caption, saying:

“honestly a 10/10 documentary.”

Charlie got Sami’s stamp of approval! This is a huge step for the father and daughter! The two are sadly estranged from each other. Back in April, the Bravo personality revealed she cut off communication with her dad after he failed to check in on her when she underwent a nose job. And it looks like their relationship hasn’t improved much in the months since! But maybe the ice is starting to thaw between them??

Charlie is hopeful they can mend the fences one day, and perhaps this video is a sign that it can happen sooner rather than later. Watch the TikTok (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

