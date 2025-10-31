Jonathan Van Ness Defends Using Weight Loss Drugs After Dropping 70 Pounds!

Jonathan Van Ness has a lot to say about his use of GLP-1 medication.

The Queer Eye star took to TikTok on Thursday to offer fans an explanation over his monumental 70 pound weight loss. He admitted to using weight loss drugs — in the same class as things like Ozempic and Wegovy — to achieve his slimmed-down physique. Something a lot of people were NOT happy about!

Addressing the backlash he said he’s been receiving, the 38-year-old hairstylist said:

“I’ve lost 70 pounds in the last year … [there has been] so much conversation around my weight loss. And I just want to tell you, I’ve always felt confident and beautiful in my body. No matter what size I was.”

Related: Love Is Blind’s Anna SLAMS ‘Weird’ Body Shamers After 40-Lb Weight Loss

He went on to say in 2023 he had a “medical issue” and he “decided” he was going to go on a GLP-1 because he “didn’t feel good”. But that was a big problem with fans who have always seen JVN as “body positive”:

“There’s this gigantic conversation around, ‘Oh, well you were a big body positive person, so you’re not body positive person anymore.’ What do you mean? I’m all about body neutrality. The way that you look does not define your worth, doesn’t define your lovableness. You are worth love and worth celebration no matter what your body looks like. That’s what’s so important is that we are all worthy of love. We’re all worthy of celebrating.”

The reality TV star went on to say:

“I feel like a f**king minx right now. When I’m 80, I want to see pictures of me when I was in my 30s looking cute. So, that’s why the top’s off, because I feel really cute.”

See the full video (below):

We mean… It’s always great to be healthy and feel good! No shame in that!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Jonathan Van Ness/TikTok]