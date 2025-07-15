Jordon Hudson Hints At Bill Belichick Breakup In Bizarre Taylor Swift Post! HUH?

Uhhh, what is Jordon Hudson getting at?

Bill Belichick‘s wildly controversial, way younger girlfriend just turned heads by hinting at their future breakup! What?! Did all the controversy finally get to them?

The ex-cheerleader shocked fans when she posted a selfie of herself sitting in the plane thinking “Airplane Thoughts.” She was listening to So Long, London by Taylor Swift, which is believed to be about her breakup from Joe Alwyn. That apparently had the 24-year-old thinking about her own romance — she’s rumored to be engaged to the football coach — and it had her questioning one big thing on Sunday, she expressed in her Instagram Story:

“If Bill and I were to break up, would he co-write a song with Taylor Swift titled: ‘buh-bah baa ha ba’ ???”

WTF!?

Related: Jordon Hudson Sent SAVAGE Message To Bill Belichick’s Ex! OMG!!!

As for why she brought Taylor into this, Jordon is a big fan of the pop star and has made reference to her before. But this is the first time she’s done it in such an ominous way! Check it out:

Why is she openly questioning their future breakup? Is she just trying to drum up more attention… or is she starting to doubt the longevity of the relationship? Hmm…

FWIW, she followed up on Monday with a clip of them lying in the grass together in Maine. So, they haven’t broken up just yet. But it’s certainly not a good sign that she’s already imagining their split!

What do YOU make of this, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jordan Hudson/Instagram]