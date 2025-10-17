Jordon Hudson Caught On Hot Mic Being Such A Mean Diva Before Bill Belichick Interview!

This is a BAD look! But it proves everything people have been saying about Jordon Hudson!

As Perezcious readers know, Bill Belichick‘s romance with Jordon has been controversial from the very start because of their massive age gap, but drama skyrocketed after Bill’s disastrous CBS interview — during which Jordon shut down a question about their relationship and was reportedly incredibly overbearing behind the scenes. She seems to have tons of control over Bill’s work life — often confusing and frustrating his colleagues!

In a perfect example of what she’s really like to deal with, Pablo Torre just released footage of Jordon being a total diva on set with her possible husband-to-be!

Related: You Won’t Believe The Phrase Bill & Jordon Are Trying To Trademark!

Shared on Friday, the clip shows Jordon and Bill on set prepping to film Coach, a special podcast between the former Patriots coach and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, at NFL Films Studios. The group analyzes a graphic while the former cheerleader questions why Bill would discuss a team trying to keep an opponent out of the end zone:

“Is it necessary to say ‘keep them out of the end zone?’ I feel like that’s pretty self-explanatory. I don’t know if there’s an additional point. Should it say red zone? You guys haven’t reviewed these before this moment here?”

Later, she disses the look of another graphic, complaining to Bill:

“I thought this was going to look like it was scribbled into a playbook. This feels like a ‘how many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb’ situation.”

Jordon also launched into a speech about how she could do a better job using “Adobe Photoshop” before joking:

“I mean, damn… if somebody puts on a clock, I can create this in five minutes. Will you give me two grand to do that?”

She bragged about her success building Bill’s website… which is just a page of gifs. See HERE. Hah!

Matt awkwardly scrolled on his laptop, looking uncomfortable AF as Jordon went on:

“I said that there was a certain way we wanted these to look… based upon what it was they were talking about. This would have graphics that would almost look like they have ripped the page out of their playbook and slapped it on the screen. Can we do that [design the graphics] with them? And sit there and say, you know, as they are doing it, that’s wrong? Can we set up a meeting with the entire graphics team and anybody that has anything to do with this?”

She’s ALWAYS gotta be in control!

The couple then complained to themselves about how awful the set looked. And the s**t-talking got WAY worse when they thought they weren’t being recorded! In a hot mic moment, Bill and Jordon stood off-camera as they vented about how terrible everything was about the production. She groaned:

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people.”

Just as upset, the UNC head coach replied:

“They can’t do s**t.”

Damn!

In the end, Jordon pointed out that the producers of the podcast also struggled when designing the Coach logo. She insisted she wouldn’t use what they’d come up with because it was too simple, suggesting they “make it leather” — which they did at one point! OMG!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Belichick (@billbelichick)

Also, Pablo claimed Jordon’s behavior was a pain for those working on the show because Jordon’s leadership role was totally unclear to them:

“The reason why this is a thing for the people on set is that she showed up and they didn’t realize why she was doing any of this.”

Yeah, that would be SO frustrating!!!

Watch this insane footage!

EXCLUSIVE: UNC football is a hot mess. Can we interest you in Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on a hot mic? pic.twitter.com/L0Y83HpLMy — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 17, 2025

Wowza!

Those staffers looked SO over Jordon’s lecturing!!! This really does give you some good insight into what’s going on behind the scenes… BTW, the episode they were filming appears to be this one HERE.

Reactions? Do U think this was diva behavior??

[Image via Coach Podcast/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]