Jordon Hudson's Ridiculous Demands That Killed Bill Belichick's Hard Knocks Deal!

Jordon Hudson really did want a lot of control over that HBO show!

Earlier this week, The Athletic claimed the 24-year-old played a big part in shutting down the production of a Hard Knocks series about Bill Belichick. Plans were all set up to start filming in March — and Bill was reportedly stoked to be part of the acclaimed series. But then the deal suddenly fell through. An email from NFL Films’ VP for commercial operations and business affairs, Jessica Boddy, to UNC’s lawyers said cryptically:

“The conversation [around the production and show] took a turn we were not comfortable with.”

The Athletic‘s sources said it was because Jordon got so heavily involved in the project out of nowhere. However, even though everyone was putting the blame on her, they combed through tons of emails and they couldn’t figure out exactly how Jordon screwed everything up. Well, now a source is spilling the tea!

Blabbing to Page Six on Thursday, sources claimed the ex-cheerleader “demanded” to be an executive producer on the show. Whoa! If Bill had demanded that, we’d understand. Total diva behavior, but makes sense considering he’d be the big draw of the season.

But she wanted more than just a title! She wanted to be an actual producer, apparently! An insider familiar with the project also said she wanted to see dailies of the show and threatened exes to treat her with respect or they wouldn’t get to use the coach’s “IP.” WTF! Who would want to run all their creative decisions through the subject’s girlfriend?? It was all just too much:

“The ‘Hard Knocks’ people were like, we can’t deal with this goodbye, and they walked away.”

Dissing Jordon, the confidant noted:

“Sorry it’s not like you’re Priscilla Presley.”

Ha! It is a LOT coming from Bill’s girlfriend! But she clearly sees herself as more of an equal. Or the boss?

According to reports, she signs off her emails referring to herself as various job titles that don’t seem to exist, such as calling herself the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions, per The Athletic, even though there’s no company registered with that name.

In mid-April, People also reported that Jordon’s company, Trouble Cub Enterprises, filed to reclaim 14 trademarks related to her boyfriend that are currently owned by his former team, the New England Patriots. They include “Do Your Job” and “Ignore The Noise,” though she apparently added “(Bill’s Version)” like Taylor Swift‘s music re-releases. That shows she’s taken a big interest in managing Bill’s career — so we guess she felt entitled to being an EP. Though again, she is NOT officially his manager, as multiple business associates have pointed out.

Judging from that CBS interview, it’s clear she likes control!! But the execs clearly saw the red flags and chose to walk away instead of working with her. Yikes. That doesn’t bode well for future deals either…

