Shane Gillis TORCHES Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson’s Massive Age Gap During 2025 ESPYs Monologue!

Shane Gillis just absolutely TORCHED Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson!!!

The comedian took up hosting duties for the 2025 ESPYs and took the opportunity to roast the neary 50-year age gap between the former Patriots coach and his girlfriend. While commentating on Shohei Ohtani‘s interpreter’s gambling controversy, he said:

“Shohei is a once-in-a-generation talent. No one has been able to do what he does at so many positions: pitcher, hitter, and bookie.”

In case you don’t know, a bookie, or a bookmaker, is an entity that facilitates gambling. Shane went on to joke:

“A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime. They do. They read ‘The Very Horny Caterpillar,’ ‘The Little Engine That Could But Needed a Pill First,’ and, of course, the classic ‘Goodnight Boobs.’”

DAMN! Jordon is a grown woman at 24 years old, of course. But Bill is 73, old enough to be her grandfather!

After a roaring reaction, Shane clarified he wasn’t “trashing” the couple… He instead praised Belichick:

“First off, he’s 73 years old and he’s dating a hot 24-year-old and people are criticizing him. What happened to this country? We used to be a great country. He won six Super Bowls. He’s dating a hot 24-year-old. Maybe if you guys won six Super Bowls, you wouldn’t be sitting next to a fat, ugly dog wife.”

Oh. Eesh. The audience had a lukewarm reaction to that one. Not shocking since it was a huge insult to like, half the room. Ugh. Even Shane caught on — and joked he maybe should have cut that last part. You can watch (below):

Reactions??

