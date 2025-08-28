You Won't Believe The Phrase Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Are Trying To Trademark!

Well, we suppose you’ve gotta give ’em some credit — Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick sure seem to be leaning into the s**t show they’ve created.

It’s no secret by now that the world thinks the former New England Patriots coaching legend’s relationship with the decades-younger pageant hopeful is, uhhh, not the most normal thing in the world. But instead of continuing to fight back against public perception on the matter, it appears Jordon and Bill are now trying to capitalize on it! In the WILDEST way!!!

According to a TMZ report on Wednesday, a trademark application was filed on Monday by a company called TCE Rights Management LLC, which is said to be linked to Bill’s 24-year-old girlfriend. That application is trying to trademark a really, really interesting term, too: “gold digger.”

WHAT!!!

Now, the outlet notes that TCE recently applied for several other trademark applications, too. Those include several Bill-related terms like “All-Belichick Team,” “Chapel Bill,” “The Belichick Way,” and “Dynasty (Bill’s Version).” (Ooh! That last one would seem to be a nice Taylor Swift reference!) Those moves suggest they must want to sell Belichick-related merch while Bill is coaching football at the University of North Carolina.

But it’s “gold digger” that really stands out. And according to the outlet, which cites trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the application was filed with the specific purpose to use it for jewelry and trinkets. So, expect a “gold digger” product line coming your way soon, we suppose?

Honestly, we’re not sure how to feel about this. It’s f**king WILD that they’d be so shameless with it, for one. But also, like, if people are going to talk about you anyways, why not try to make some money off the awareness, ya know?! Or something.

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)…

