Jordon Hudson Has Emotional Meltdown Over Miss Maine Pageant & Bill Belichick Controversy, Claim Sports Podcasters!

Jordon Hudson allegedly lost her s**t in a phone call to a sports podcaster — if that show’s host is to be believed!

Y’all remember the 24-year-old Hudson, of course. She’s the infamous girlfriend of 73-year-old former NFL football coaching legend and current University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick.

Well, Jordon had been avoiding headlines for a little while… until now.

The co-host of a podcast called The Sports Gossip Show claims Hudson actually called her up last Saturday night and kicked off a series of increasingly erratic conversations after allegedly getting mad about how the show framed her Miss Maine pageant loss from earlier this summer where Jordon finished third.

Charlotte Wilder explained to her podcast co-host Madeline Hill on the show’s latest ep that she was allegedly phoned up by Hudson completely out of the blue last Saturday evening. And at the time, Bill’s girlfriend allegedly introduced herself as “the President of your universe.” HUH?!

Wilder began:

“It’s a Saturday night, my husband and I had a lovely dinner. A number that is not in my phone popped up. They called back immediately when I pressed the red, don’t answer, button. I answer the phone, there’s a woman’s voice, she says, ‘Hi, is this Charlotte? How are you?'”

Wilder then continued:

“I said ‘May I ask who is calling, please?’ And the woman goes, ‘this is Jordon Hudson. Yeah it’s Jordon, the president of your universe.’ I think she said it’s the president of your universe because in the Miss Maine pageant show you [Hill] said seeing her is like seeing the President. I am assuming she is recording me. It was unclear to me why she was calling me at first. I tried very hard to be normal. She seemed, like, I couldn’t tell what the tone was. She would oscilate between friendly but there was clearly an edge to her voice, she kind of wanted to let me have it. She wanted to talk about our Miss Maine episode, our opinions around the pageant.”

In an earlier podcast, Wilder and Hill compared Jordon to Taylor Swift‘s publicist Tree Paine in terms of how she got media attention for Belichick. Well, Hudson had apparently been listening to those previous shows, because she said:

“She said you guys have gotten as close to the truth as anyone, you are still far away from it. She loved that we had said she is Bill Belichick’s Tree Paine, because she said, ‘I am.’ She said, ‘everybody loved Bill’s media presence until they found out I was behind it.'”

Oookay…

The phone call sparked days of conversations between Hudson and the podcast co-hosts, trying to get the young woman to go on the show and be interviewed. But after calls started to go unreturned, and Hudson appeared to be wavering, the two podcast hosts started to feel like it wasn’t going to happen. Wilder explained how Hudson started allegedly getting weird:

“There were three main questions she had and she is talking in circles, using a lot of legalese. Words, sort of like her Instagram captions, word salady, not exactly the correct word for what she is trying to say.”

And then, the podcasters cut a deal with The Athletic! That sports media outlet hasn’t exactly been favorable to Hudson in the recent past. So, when Jordon learned the podcasters were taking their show over there, she was allegedly PISSED!!!

Wilder recalled:

“We tell her [about The Athletic deal] and she is not pleased. She says, ‘The Athletic has been awful to me,’ she doesn’t like the reporting. She says, ‘I don’t want to make The Athletic any money.’ She got very hung up about that in other times. She is sort of obsessed with the legality of how her image can be used. It was something she was very fixated on. She wants intense control without understanding you will never have it.”

Then, on Friday, the interview talks fell apart once and for all. Charlotte claimed that she received a very angry call from Jordon on Friday afternoon:

“There is a real edge to her voice this time. She really starts, she’s yelling at me, she is crying, she said she finished the rest of the Miss Maine episode and said she didn’t like what we said. … This goes on for 13 minutes. I am shaking. I’ve had people yell at me before but because I thought we had built up some level of trust with her, it was incredibly jarring. When someone is yelling at you, you are like ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ but we haven’t done anything.”

Oof!

Wilder went on:

“Either she just finished the Miss Maine episode or she had already watched it and kind of wanted to yell at us the whole time. Or if she had watched it, she felt betrayed by people who in her head were more than reporters. She was like, ‘you have been so nice to my face this week, how can you say these things?’ You want to save her from herself. She clearly doesn’t trust us anymore, we don’t trust her as a reliable narrator about herself.”

And then Hill added the kicker:

“At times it felt like she was much older, times where it felt like she was much younger… It seems like she’s mad at the world, wants it both ways.”

So freakin’ weird, right? Seriously tho…

You can watch the full thing (below):

Thoughts, y’all?!

Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jordon Hudson/Instagram]