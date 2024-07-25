Josh Hall Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Nasty Christina Hall Divorce!

Josh Hall has broken his silence on the divorce!

As Perezcious readers know by now, the real estate agent filed for divorce from his wife Christina Hall earlier this month after just over 2 years of marriage. The legal matter has been messy right from the start as they fight over everything from financials to the date of the split (he cites July 8 as the date of separation, she claims it was one day prior). She even claims Josh stole $35K from her on the day he says they split. Serious stuff!

So naturally, we’ve all been waiting to see what the couple has to say about this seemingly sudden split — outside of court docs, that is. While Christina hasn’t opened up publicly yet, Josh is breaking his silence — but his latest post is acting more like proof of life than anything else.

He took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon to share a photo of himself with his back to the camera as he looked at the woods in front of him. He simply added a prayer hands emoji to the corner of the photo… and that was it! Nothing about the Flip or Flop alum or the breakup! Check it out (below):

Hmm. Maybe he’s just trying to communicate serenity? What with the natural setting? No shade, but also… he’s found a nice spot with some shade?

He’s certainly not revealing much, even his face! Though using the praying emoji suggests he’s going through a lot behind the scenes… Guess he’s leaving his more detailed thoughts for the courtroom!

Meanwhile, his estranged wife’s been busy at work — you know, filming her upcoming HGTV show he was kicked off of following the split! Man, we bet he has a LOT of opinions on that! It certainly doesn’t look like he’s filming a TV show, out here in the middle of the woods. Unless it’s with Bear Grylls.

We doubt this will be the last we hear from him amid this separation, especially as the legal side of this breakup heats up!

