Christina Hall Accuses Ex Joshua Of Transferring Over $35K Of HER Money Into His Own Bank Account Without Permission!

Just as we expected, Christina and Joshua Hall’s divorce is getting very nasty FAST!

When the pair broke up this month, their fans were shocked. After all, they appeared to be going strong and even had a new show coming out next year, The Flip Off. However, we later learned Christina and Joshua had issues in their marriage for quite some time — specifically over money! She reportedly felt the real estate agent “was not contributing enough to the household,” and it drove a huge wedge between them. Oof.

And the former couple aren’t done fighting over money yet. What broke them up is what’s already made their divorce messy! Josh is demanding spousal support, an equal division of community property, and rights to their shows. Meanwhile, Christina doesn’t want either of them to get alimony. Oh, but she does want the money her ex allegedly took from her!

Related: Shocking Take From Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa About Christina Hall’s Divorce!

Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 41-year-old television personality claimed her estranged husband transferred more than $35,000 of her own money into his personal bank account earlier this month without her permission! And she wants it back NOW! Christina stated in the filing:

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account. I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Christina, who has several rental properties in the Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee area, alleged Joshua reached out to her professional property manager over text on July 8 — just one day after filing for divorce. He wrote:

“Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

It wasn’t until weeks later, on July 21, that she even found out he had the money! Joshua made it sound like Christina approved the transfer, but that was not the case! Christina insisted in the court documents that she “had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024,” and “would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.” The property manager completed the request “believing I had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account,” according to Christina.

So the HGTV star alleged he basically stole her hard-earned cash?! Wow. Now, Christina asked a judge to order Joshua to return the money. But wait! There is more! The mom of three also decided to tackle a bunch of other problems! She requested exclusive use of their home in Newport Beach, California. Although their names are both on the title, she claimed the funds used to buy the property came from the sale of a home in Dana Point, which she owned.

The Flip or Flop alum had another issue to address from there. In the court documents, Christina noted his attorney sent her a letter demanding she preserve electronic evidence without it being automatically deleted. She continued:

“[S]o I unplugged [the] cameras so the system would not automatically overwrite the hard drive. Each time Josh has returned to the house he has plugged the cameras back in, which would allow him to keep me and my children under surveillance. I object to him having that access into my home.”

Yeah… It would be super creepy if he’s spying on her and her kids…

Christina then went on to further address the spousal support disagreement. And once again, she made it clear she didn’t want to give him a cent of her money! She stated:

“I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney’s fees to his counsel. However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.”

Ultimately, she feels Josh doesn’t need spousal support from her as he has more than enough funds for himself:

“Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs.”

All of that is why she is “shocked and concerned” he diverted $35K of her money into his own bank account:

“Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.”

What’s more? This incident makes Christina question “what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation.” So, she is “having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage.” Whoa! Is there a chance she could find other odd financial moves from Josh? She’ll find out once the results are in! And we’re sure she’ll make sure everyone knows what’s up if any shady activity is found!

At this time, Joshua hasn’t responded to her accusations. A response from him is bound to happen at some point, though! Reactions to the allegations, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via HGTV/YouTube]